

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet at Panmunjom, an inter-Korean border village, on Sunday, the South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced after a summit with Trump.



Moon was speaking at a joint press conference with Trump at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, after which Trump was to head straight to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) bisecting the two Koreas.



The focus of Sunday's DMZ event is dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington, Moon added.



Trump said his upcoming meeting with Kim is 'just a step.' He said it 'might be an important step, it might not. Probably it is a step in the right direction.'



He earlier said he was seeking a 'handshake' session, not a summit, at the DMZ.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX