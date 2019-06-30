Andritz: International technology Group Andritz will supply four two-stage vertical pumps for water transport as part of the Shanxi Xiaolangdi Yellow River Diversion Project in China. With two reservoirs, several tunnels, underground canals, pumping stations, pipelines, and aqueducts, the project is designed to handle and transport 247 million cubic meters of water annually. 116 million cubic meters are for irrigation, 116 million cubic meters for industrial and urban water supply, and 15 million cubic meters for ecological use. Further, Andritz announced that it has been chosen as the maintenance and service partner for Arauco's MAPA project in Chile. The long-term Andritz Synergy™ service agreement covers the entire mill, including all pre-engineering, commissioning, ...

