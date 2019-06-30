Lenzing: The Lenzing Group is increasing its production of lyocell fibers to meet the strong demand for these products and further strengthening its position as an industry leader in specialty fibers. Over the next years, it plans to invest more than Euro 1 bn in new production facilities for lyocell fibers. The first expansion phase of this ambitious growth plan, the construction of a state-of-the art lyocell fiber production plant in Prachinburi (Thailand), has now been approved. The plant will have a capacity of 100,000 tons and feature investments of approximately Euro 400 mn. The plant sets a new milestone in the history of lyocell fibers and will be the largest site of its kind, the company said. Site grading at Industrial Park 304 around 150 kilometers east of Bangkok has been ...

