Last week we wrote about the cannabis market and the start of the breakdown of market leader Canopy Growth (WEED.TO). This week was crucial, is what we said in Cannabis Stocks At or Below Crucial Support. What do we conclude now that Canopy Growth has confirmed its breakdown: sell the whole cannabis sector? First of all, a breakdown is a breakdown, we are not going to deny this. The chart of Canopy Growth does not look constructive especially after 4 consecutive weeks trading below its rising channel. Based on this we now have to make a call: is this a sell ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...