

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook (FB) has formed a civil rights task force and an election monitoring center that will protect against interference in the 2020 presidential campaign and census.



'We're building a team dedicated to these census efforts and introducing a new policy in the fall that protects against misinformation related to the census. We'll enforce it using artificial intelligence. We'll also partner with non-partisan groups to help promote proactive participation in the census,' Sheryl Sandberg Facebook Chief Operating Officer said in a blog post.



The announcement came as a leading civil rights expert Laura Murphy released her second interim report on advancing civil rights on the social media company platform. Last December, she shared her first update, which focused on US election-related work, including steps to prevent voter suppression and encourage voter participation.



Meanwhile, Facebook noted that a team across product, engineering, data science, policy, legal and operations is already working to ban ads that discourage people from voting, and the company expects to finalize a new policy and its enforcement before the 2019 gubernatorial elections.



There were reports that Facebook spread misinformation about previous elections. U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly said that Russian cyber operations had an influence on the 2016 campaign, helping President Donald Trump get elected. But, Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations.



