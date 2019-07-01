Maine Pointe is a supply chain and operations consulting firm delivering business process optimization and improvement through its proprietary methodology named Total Value Optimization (TVO). Its services focus on procurement, logistics, operations on a foundation of data analytics and it has a customer base across the industrial & manufacturing services, chemical, consumer & packaged goods, and oil & gas sectors including many related private equity relationships.

Founded in 2004 and privately owned, Maine Pointe has a network of approximately 200 consultants and generated revenue of more than USD 70 million in 2018.

"Maine Pointe adds another layer of competence to the group and significantly accelerates our inroads into more advanced consultancy services in Certification & Business Enhancement. The recent announcement of the disposal of PSC highlights the group strategy of focusing our capital allocation towards higher value-added services." said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS.

"We were attracted to SGS by its platform and expertise. We are excited about the opportunity to expand our complementary businesses by leveraging our expertise across SGS' global network" said Steve Bowen, Chairman and CEO, Maine Pointe. " This combination will accelerate our vision, transforming our customers' supply chains into a competitive advantage on a global scale."

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Toby Reeks

Investor Relations

t: +41 79 641 83 02



Media: Daniel Rufenacht

Corporate Communications and Sustainability

t: +41 78 656 94 59



www.sgs.com (https://www.sgs.com/en)

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.