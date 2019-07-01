EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): AGM/EGM PJSC MegaFon: Resolutions adopted at MegaFon's AGM 2019-07-01 / 08:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Resolutions adopted at MegaFon's AGM* *Moscow, Russian Federation (1 July 2019)* - *Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon", a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the "Company"), announces that the following resolutions were adopted at the Annual General Meeting («AGM») of shareholders held on 28 June 2019 in Moscow:* 1. To approve the 2018 Annual Report of the Company. 2. To approve the Annual Accounting Statements for 2018, including Profit & Loss Statements (Profit & Loss Accounts) of the Company. 3. Distribution of profit, including payment (declaration) of dividends, and losses of the Company based on 2018 financial year results, and definition of the amount of dividends per share, and the methods and procedures for payment. The shareholders approved that the net income of the Company earned in the 2018 financial year shall not be distributed and, accordingly, the dividends based on full year 2018 results shall not be announced and paid out. 4. Election of the Board of Directors of the Company. The following persons were elected to the Board by the shareholders of the Company: 1. Maxim Nikolaevich Anipkin 2. Evgeny Alexandrovich Bystrykh 3. Jarkko Armas Veijalainen 4. Alexander Yurievich Esikov 5. Igor Sergeevich Ivanov 6. Harri Eerik Koponen 7. Anton Mikhaylovich Rybalkin 8. Anna Andreevna Serebrynikova 9. Natalya Victorovna Chumachenko 5. Approval of the size of the Management Board of the Company (7 persons) and election of the Management Board of the Company. The following persons were elected to the Management Board by the shareholders of the Company: 1. Gevork Arutyunovich Vermishyan 2. Frederic Gilbert Vanoosthuize 3. Valentina Igorevna Vatrak 4. Vlad Wolfson 5. Elena Andreevna Martynova 6. Nikita Romanovich Orlov 7. Alexander Andreevich Sobolev 6. Approval of the Company's Auditor. KPMG JSC was approved as the Company's independent auditor. 7. Election of the Revision Commission of the Company. The following persons were elected to the Revision Commission of the Company: 1. Yuri Antonovich Zheimo 2. Radik Sibgatullovich Nasibullin 3. Denis Alexeevich Filatov 8. To approve the Amendment No. 2 to the Charter of the Company. For More Information: PJSC MegaFon Investors: Tel: + 7 495 926 2012 ir@megafon.ru Media: Artem Lebedev Tel: + 7 925 696 0677 artem.lebedev@megafon.ru *Notes to Editors* _MegaFon PJSC _is a leading Russian integrated telecommunication service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognized market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE-Advanced (4G) data network.. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at: http://www.megafon.ru [1] *Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements * Some of the information in this document may contain or refer to projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "intend", "will", "could", "may", or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions, and are based upon various assumptions which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control. We may not achieve or accomplish these plans or predictions. The Company does not necessarily intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries in which the Company operates, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its business and operations. *Statement Regarding Inside Information* _Some of the information in this document may be inside information. 