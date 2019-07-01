Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, July 1, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - You can check whether roads in Japan on your planned route are passable or not with this online map, accessible from your smartphone, computer, or other devices. Road closures, road sign icons, and more are also displayed in real-time.Users can check data from the past 1, 3, 6, or 24 hours, and narrow searches down to include, for example, areas of heavy traffic, helpful in a variety of situations from daily route planning to disaster relief.In the event of a natural disaster, the affected area(s) will be the focal point of the map. At other times, the map will default to the Kanto region.Passable roads in Japan map: https://www.toyota.co.jp/jpn/auto/passable_route/map/Data is real-time, and based on T-Connect/G-Book telematics service information from communications module-equipped car navigation systems in Toyota-made vehicles.