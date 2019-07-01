Agreement signed for South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Lesotho, Malawi, Kenya, Uganda

Mobidiag Ltd., a commercial stage molecular diagnostics company addressing the spread of antimicrobial resistance, today announces that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Pro Med Diagnostics for the distribution of its Amplidiagand Novodiagproducts in African countries including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Lesotho, Malawi, Kenya and Uganda.

Tuomas Tenkanen, CEO of Mobidiag, said "We are excited to further expand our commercial footprint into Africa, which represents a fast growing market for diagnostic products with enormous growth potential. We are focused on continuing to develop our distributor network as part of our strategy to make our IVD tests and instruments accessible to customers in centralized and decentralized settings around the world. With a strong background in molecular diagnostics and an extensive customer network, Pro Med Diagnostics is the ideal partner to distribute our products throughout Africa."

Pro Med Diagnostics founders Neil and Anne Barker, said "We are looking forward to expanding our current product offering by including the novel Mobidiag platform and tests the ease of use and proven reliability of this platform offers our customers the option of expanding test offerings with minimal fuss and disruption to their current testing algorithms. Fast time to result is crucial in ensuring better patient outcomes. We are proud to be partnering with this strongly positioned product brand, which will further cement our position within the current medical diagnostic market

About Mobidiag Ltd

Mobidiag is a commercial stage, fast growing molecular diagnostics company whose affordable, widely applicable and robust technology makes the power of molecular diagnostics available to address the spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by rapid detection of pathogens and their potential resistance to antibiotics. Through its Amplidiag and Novodiag solutions, Mobidiag offers a comprehensive range of fast, reliable and cost-effective molecular diagnostic solutions for the detection of infectious diseases to laboratories of all sizes.

Mobidiag is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with subsidiaries in France, UK and Sweden. To learn more, visit www.mobidiag.com.

About Pro Med Diagnostics (Pty) Ltd.

Pro Med Diagnostics is a Medical Diagnostic company specialising in the supply of laboratory based diagnostic products in the field of Fungal and Infectious diseases.

The founders of Pro Med Diagnostics, Neil and Anne Barker, have worked within the Medical Diagnostic field for all of their professional careers bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organisation. Pro Med Diagnostics focuses on delivering an optimal level of customer support from the supply of quality products and service delivery.

