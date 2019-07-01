TRADE.com Maximizes on Global Demand; Opens Trading Branch in Spain

Following a successful launch in Germany, TRADE.com continues its international expansion by opening an office in Spain.

BARCELONA, Spain, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Trade Capital Markets, with its leading brokerage service TRADE.com, launches in Barcelona, Spain. The new office, registered with the CNMV, is a sign of the group's efforts to offer 360 trading solutions to its growing international audience.

Roei Gavish, Managing Director, Trade Capital, says: "We are pleased to see the rapid uptake in the services that we offer worldwide. It was an evident next step for us to expand in Spain. We hope that traders there will enjoy our advanced products and cutting edge technology."

Innovative Trading solution for Spanish Traders

Traders will have access to TRADE.com's unique portfolio, which covers an extensive category of FX, CFDs and over 2000 instruments. Live trading seminars for Spanish specific stocks such as Banco Santander, Repsol and BBVA will be available online, and local experts will offer direct insights and support at the Barcelona office.

The expansion is not just geographical; TRADE.COM, which recently acquired two new licenses in the UK and South Africa, is also gearing up to launch a series of new products, such as Direct Market Access (DMAs), pre-IPO allocations and Thematic Portfolios.

TRADE.com is a brand owned by Trade Capital Holding Ltd and operated by its fully owned subsidiary Trade Capital Markets (TCM) Ltd, authorized and regulated by CySEC, license number 227/14 and authorized by the FSCA, South Africa FSP No. 47857. Introductory Services in Germany provided by Firstlane Securities GmbH (fully owned subsidiary of Trade Capital Holding), registered as a tied agent of DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (BaFin registration 145890) in the public register of BaFin, registration 80164619. Introductory Services in United Kingdom provided by Livemarkets Ltd, (fully owned subsidiary of Trade Capital Holding), authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) registration 738538.

*Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71.36% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Lea Jakobiak

Zena Media Ltd.

leajakobiak@zenamedia.com