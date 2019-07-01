GEP Sweeps Into Top Spots Across Major Product Categories in Spend Matters SolutionMap for Procurement Software

-Strong customer references propel SMART by GEP procurement software to top rank of value leader across every buying persona in nearly every category - a total of 29 times

-Top rankings by Spend Matters is latest in string of recent awards and honors, including the 2019 World Procurement Award for Procurement Software and Leadership in Gartner Magic Quadrants, Forrester Waves and IDC reports

CLARK, New Jersey, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain software to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Spend Matters has named GEP a Value Leader, the highest ranking, across key categories in its SolutionMapSM ranking of procurement technology products.

GEP achieved the highest ranking across all buying personas in the Source-to-Pay,

Procure-to-Pay, Strategic Procurement Technologies (Sourcing, Analytics, Contract Life Management, Supplier Relationship Management), Spend and Procurement Analytics, Supplier Relationship Management and Contract Lifecycle Management categories, and was named Solution Leader in the Sourcing category. Buying personas, which describe the requirements of different types of users, include Nimble, Deep, Turn-Key, Configurator and CIO-friendly.

More about SolutionMap and the reports themselves are available at https://spendmatters.com/solutionmap/.

"The proof is in the pudding," said Al Girardi, GEP's vice president of global marketing and analyst relations. "Every major industry analyst and technology research firm ranks the SMART by GEP platform for direct and indirect procurement as a top choice for global enterprises serious about digital transformation."

"It's true that recognition like this is gratifying - still, when SMART by GEP customers win awards for their digital transformation initiatives on our AI-powered, cloud-native platform, we're even more excited," Girardi noted, "That may sound corny, but that's really what it's all about for us - helping our customers meet their objectives, helping them succeed.

"And the awards they're getting from professional associations, industry group and media outlets - wow, they're really starting to pile up."

SolutionMap provides a platform-level understanding that enables users to discern the level of integration between product modules and suites, overall interoperability with ERP and broader technologies, as well as the quality and effectiveness of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). In total, the Q2 2019 SolutionMap considers well over 1,000 different functional and platform components across source-to-pay and services procurement modules and suites.

According to Spend Matters' Chief Research Officer Pierre Mitchell: "Beyond feature/function, we look at the platform elements to see what's real and what's not. Some users look for configurability, others don't. We reflect buyer needs against, for instance, the application of AI, user experience, low-code platforms. With SolutionMap, procurement professionals have this information at their fingertips even if they are not technology experts themselves."

Spend Matters designed the platform-level comparison capability to "eliminate asymmetry" between sellers and buyers of procurement technology. According to Mitchell, "SolutionMap enables apples-to-apples comparisons between solutions ... to even advanced

procurement, finance and supply chain organizations. We have done the hard work of abstracting demonstrated functional and platform capability for organizations that are

non-technical in orientation."

AI-powered, cloud-native SMART by GEP is a complete digital platform for direct and indirect procurement. SMART by GEP is easy to set up, deploy and use, with no extensive training required. SMART by GEP is platform agnostic (it works with SAP, Oracle, or any other

major ERP or F&A system). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

SMART by GEP, purpose-built on a single code base for optimum performance on the cloud, easily handles the heaviest, most complex requirements of GEP's Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs. And SMART by GEP procurement software, anchored securely in Microsoft Azure, achieves among the highest levels of performance, scalability and resilience of any digital business platform anywhere.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate people - this is how GEP creates and delivers unified supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrants, Winner for Best Procurement Software and Best P2P Provider at the World Procurement Awards, and Best Provider at the EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leader in source-to-pay procurement and supply chain software by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, Spend Matters and Ardent Partners.

GEP is also ranked leader in managed procurement services (procurement outsourcing) by Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG, HfS, SIG and IAOP. In addition, the primary research firm in the management consulting sector, ALM Intelligence, ranks GEP leader in procurement strategy and supply chain consulting.

With 18 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives. To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native, AI-powered platform for direct and indirect procurement, please visit www.smartbygep.com.

Contact

Al Girardi

VP, Marketing & Analyst Relations

GEP Worldwide

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: al.girardi@gep.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg