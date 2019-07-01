sprite-preloader
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

London, June 28

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 01 July 2019

Name of applicant:Fidelity Asian Values PLC
Name of scheme:General Corporate Purposes
Period of return:From:8 February 2019To:30 June 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:6,866,940 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):N/A
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):2,211,000 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:4,655,940 ordinary shares of 25 pence each

Name of contact:Natalia De Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:01737 837846

