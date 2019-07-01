Tectonic Gold Plc - Total Voting Rights
London, June 28
1 July 2019
TECTONIC GOLD PLC
("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")
Total Voting Rights
Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) announces that the Company has 697,562,746 ordinary shares of 0.01p each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 697,562,746.
The figure of 697,562,746 Ordinary Shares should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
|Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com.
@tectonic_gold
|+61 2 9241 7665
|NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl
+44 20 7469 0930
|Financial Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking
+44 20 3005 5004
