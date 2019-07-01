Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-07-01 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortnam Issuer Market e -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Subscription period FRGTE Frigate RIG - 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2019 Preferential right to BLT1T Baltika TLN subscribe shares record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2019 Dividend ex-date LJM1R Latvijas Juras RIG medicinas centrs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2019 Delisting BRV1R Brivais Vilnis RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2019 Government securities LTGCB110 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN auction 27A Vyriausybe LTGNB110 27A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2019 Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN - 05.07.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2019 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2019 Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN - 05.07.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2019 Dividend payment date MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.07.2019 Dividend record date LJM1R Latvijas Juras RIG medicinas centrs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.07.2019 Sales figures K2LT K2 LT VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2019 Dividend ex-date GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2019 Dividend payment date TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2019 Capital decrease ex-date SFG1T Silvano Fashion TLN Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2019 Dividend payment date LJM1R Latvijas Juras RIG medicinas centrs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2019 Government securities LVGAUNKN Valsts Kase / RIG auction 25A Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2019 Dividend record date GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2019 Capital decrease record date SFG1T Silvano Fashion TLN Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2019 Dividend ex-date ARC1T Arco Vara TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2019 Maturity date LVGB0675 Valsts Kase / RIG 19A Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2019 Coupon payment date LVGB0675 Valsts Kase / RIG 19A Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.07.2019 Coupon payment date MDGB0500 Modus grupe VLN 20FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.07.2019 Dividend payment date GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.07.2019 Dividend record date ARC1T Arco Vara TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.