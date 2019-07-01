Herantis Pharma Oyj: Herantis Pharma publishes newsletter for May-June

Herantis Pharma publishes newsletter for May-June

Herantis Pharma Plc

Press release 1 July 2019 at 9:00 am

Herantis Pharma plc ("Herantis") has published its newsletter for May-June 2019. The newsletter is also attached to this press release.

Herantis' newsletter is published every other month on the company's web site . It is also available by email subscription .

About Herantis Pharma Plc

Herantis Pharma Plc is an innovative drug development company focused on regenerative medicine and unmet clinical needs. Our clinical stage assets CDNF and Lymfactin are based on globally leading scientific research in their fields. They both aim at breakthrough in the treatment of severe diseases: CDNF in neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease; and Lymfactin in breast cancer associated lymphedema with potential also in other lymphedemas. The shares of Herantis are listed on the First North Finland marketplace run by Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

