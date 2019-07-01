

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in six years in June, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 49.8 in June from 50.4 in May. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.



New orders declined at fastest pace since January 2012. Production increased but manufacturers lifted their holdings of finished goods at the second-fastest pace in the more than 21-year series history.



Employment growth was slightly faster than May's 32-month low. Backlogs of work declined for the ten months in a row in June to the fastest since August 2016.



Cost burden increased with rise in prices of raw material and rate if inflation was slightly faster in June. This led to an increase in selling prices.



Business sentiments fell to the weakest in thirty-four months in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX