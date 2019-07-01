The first stage of the European expansion strategy: Bertin IT will be attending the Cimi.Con trade show, dedicated to Economic Intelligence on the 1st and 2nd of July in Berlin

Bertin IT, is positioning itself as a major player in Cyber Security and Cyber Intelligence, and strategic watch in particular, within the territory of France with its two flagship products, AMI Enterprise Intelligence and MediaSpeech, which have already been adopted by major industrial and corporate customers and public bodies.

Yves Rochereau, Chief Executive Officer of Bertin IT, states that "Bertin IT's growth requires new strategic European markets such as Germany, Austria and Switzerland to be opened up. The Cyber Security and Cyber Intelligence markets are maturing and therefore have strong economic potential."

With a strong presence at Deutsche Telekom, Bertin IT is structuring itself to address these new markets by creating a local branch based in Germany. Andreas PASSMANN will oversee commercial development of the DACH area, and Stéphanie PAULUTT will assist him as Technical Account Manager. You can meet the team at the Cimi.Con. This is an ideal opportunity to meet our experts to discuss your Strategic Watch and Media Intelligence requirements and Artificial Intelligence.

The AMI Enterprise Intelligence solution can monitor millions of sources (websites, blogs, social networks, forums, servers, emails, databases, CRM...), in whatever language is being used. The information is automatically collected and categorized in order to be analysed within the company. Efficient information processing optimises strategic decision-making.

MediaSpeech is a multilingual voice transcription solution that converts audio into text and then searchable text transcripts, and can index, search and analyse audio and video sources, as well as telecommunications. MediaSpeech is now also available in a live version for real-time audio streaming, paving the way for new interactive and augmented communications applications.

Olivier Jolland, Director of Operations, explains: "The AMI EI 8.3 version, which now includes the MediaSpeech module, can process speech, text and video in real time and has analysis capabilities which make use of artificial intelligence."

