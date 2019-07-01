Arc Aroma Pure AB: 190701 Three orders of oliveCEPT to Italy

Press release 2019-07-01



Arc Aroma Pure AB (ArcAroma) has received three orders of oliveCEPT via the distributor Clemente in Italy. All orders are related to end customers in the Puglia region. The three units are sales contracts which, in total, amounts to an order value of 450 000 €. Deliveries will take place in September with installations in early October.



- We are pleased to follow up last year's breakthrough with three sharp orders for the second year in Italy. There are great opportunities for growth in Italy and in the other markets around the Mediterranean Sea for this season and the coming seasons, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Möllerström, CEO



This information is such information that Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at July 1, 2019 at 08:30 CET.

