Hoylu AB: HOYLU AB: HOYLU RECEIVES NEW ORDER AND CONTINUE TO EXPAND ITS BUSINESS WITHIN CONSTRUCTION

Stockholm, Sweden, July 1, 2019 - Hoylu, a leading enterprise collaboration company announced today that it has received new orders from Suffolk, US based construction firm and existing customer of Hoylu. The order size is SEK 800,000 and includes customization of Hoylu's standard software product to specific use cases within the construction industry and presents ongoing opportunities for expansion.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to work closely with Suffolk, a technology leader in the construction industry, to identify and provide value enhancing productivity tools. This is part of our enterprise software strategy to build sustainable value for our clients and stakeholders" said Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu.

Hoylu's software and solutions offer new and exciting ways to learn, communicate and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create connected workspaces that include engineering plans, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWalls or any device you choose. Hoylu Suite is designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com



Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com



Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized connected workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu



This information is information that Hoylu AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 am CEST on July 1st, 2019.