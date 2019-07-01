

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler (SCFLF.OB) agreed to sell plant in Hamm to management. The parties did not disclose the purchase price. The management buyout will save all 110 jobs at the Hamm location. The new company will be named INNO FRICTION GmbH, Schaeffler said in a statement.



Schaeffler Friction Products Hamm currently makes carrier plate-type friction linings for dry dual-clutch systems especially for the Schaeffler Group.



The Hamm plant supplies external customers in the industrial and automotive sectors with a range of specialized friction solutions, including applications for agriculture, lift and hoist systems, electromagnetic brakes and wind turbines.



The remaining production capacity for friction linings for dual-clutch systems at the Hamm location is expected to be phased out by 2020/21.



