The company noted that the Mexican tax authorities or SAT in 2017 opened a routine audit into the 2014 tax returns of the company's two underground mining units. This was related primarily to the tax treatment of mining works, which is not explicitly dealt with in the Mexican income tax law.



Following this, the company and SAT in 2018 agreed on the tax treatment deemed most appropriate to mining works disbursements for the year of the audit resulting in a tax amendment.



On November 30, 2018, the company, SAT, and Mexico's tax ombudsman PRODECON executed a Conclusive Agreement documenting the tax amendment.



In its latest statement, Fresnillo said it has now determined to align its tax treatment across its underground mining operations units with the Conclusive Agreement. Accordingly, the company will apply the same criteria regarding the tax treatment of mining works to all its underground mines, retrospectively for the years 2014 to 2018.



Fresnillo said its decision will have a net impact on the profit & loss statement of $8.0 million. The total amended amount is $55.3 million of which $39.6 million are income tax and mining rights and $15.7 million are interest and surcharges.



These effects will be recorded in the company's results for the 6 months ending June 30.



