Los Angeles Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant Announced as Brand Ambassador for Fun88, a Global Leading Bookmaker That Provides Online Entertainment

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fun88 is the global leading betting brand with legitimate licenses in multiple territories. The platform offers various immersive, iconic online entrainment experiences including sports betting, online casinos, live games through its advanced technology and personalized services.

Kobe Bryant and Fun88 will work together to promote the brand in several key markets, such as Asia and the UK, where the brand focuses and helps audiences understand the industry in the right way.

Kobe Bryant mentioned: "I'm extremely excited to work with Fun88 because I immediately connected to their brand message of 'how to live your dream.' Part of the Mamba Mentality is to have the confidence and bravery to live your dream every single day. While it's important to have a dream, it's more important to commit to making that dream a reality."

Michelle Kendricks, Fun88 branding director, added: "We welcome Kobe Bryant to the FUN88 family. FUN88 is absolutely thrilled to team up with Kobe Bryant. We are confident this collaboration will bring additional interest to the gaming industry and will magnify FUN88 as one of the top premium brands in the industry. The affiliation with Kobe Bryant is not only to engage all FUN88 existing members but also introduce us to a wide range of sports audiences."

Fun88 has been very active in sports marketing over the past decade, especially the global football industry. Fun88 has been a valued partner of the Tottenham Hotspur football club since 2012. It is also the jersey sponsor of Premier League club Newcastle United. The brand currently works with two athlete ambassadors: Robbie Fowler, the English football legend, and basketball legend Steve Nash, two-time NBA regular season MVP winner.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930970/Fun88_Kobe_Bryant.jpg