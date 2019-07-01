

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained stable in May, data from Destatis showed on Monday.



The jobless rate held steady at adjusted 3.1 percent in May. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.4 percent.



At the same time, the unadjusted jobless rate fell to 3 percent from 3.2 percent in April.



According to labor force survey, the number of unemployed decreased by 77,000 from the previous month to 1.30 million in May.



Data showed that employment increased by 1.0 percent or 468,000 from last year.



From the January to April period, employment rate rose by 1.1 percent compared to the same period of previous year.



