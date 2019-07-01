COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation Merck EUR 3 tranche transaction

Pre-Stabilisation notice

01 July 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Merck Financial Services GmbH

EUR Triple tranche (Long 4yr, 8yr and 12yr) Benchmark

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 03 April 2019 and supplemented on 28 June 2019

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44207 475 1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Merck Financial Services GmbH Guarantor (if any): Merck KGaA Aggregate nominal amount: EUR Benchmark Description: EUR Long 4yr Fixed Rate Notes

EUR 8yr Fixed Rate Notes

EUR 12yr Fixed Rate Notes Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: settlement 05 July 2019; off the issuer's € 15bn DIP programme, denoms 100k/100k, listing Regulated Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG

Goldman Sachs International

J.P. Morgan Securities Limited

Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking

UniCredit Bank AG Stabilisation period expected to start on: 01 July 2019 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Regulated Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END