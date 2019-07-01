AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN - B () AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN - B: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2019 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN - B DEALING DATE: 28/06/2019 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 22806.7931 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17692 CODE: ISIN: LU1602144815 Category Code: NAV Sequence No.: 11855 EQS News ID: 833589 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 01, 2019 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)