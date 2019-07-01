AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (MWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2019 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 28/06/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 64.2161 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5799011 CODE: MWRD ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRD Sequence No.: 11851 EQS News ID: 833581 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 01, 2019 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)