The management and technology consultancy continues to strengthen its position as an independent, client-focused, European firm

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced today that it has promoted 17 new Partners across Europe. Ten Partners have been internally promoted and seven further Partners joined BearingPoint in the course of the last twelve months. The promotions show the firm's ongoing success and growth and the commitment it has to clients.

Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner at BearingPoint, said: "It is a real pleasure welcoming 17 new Partners to our Partner-led firm. Each of our new Partners has significant experience in strategic areas and a strong track record of delivering what our clients need. They will be a part of our continued growth and success and ensure that BearingPoint remains true to its values and principles."

The new Partners at a glance:

Stephane Bellac

Office: Geneva/Switzerland

With BearingPoint since: 2019

Areas of responsibility: Financial services with focus on private banking, core banking systems implementation, compliance and regulation

Education: Master's in finance and banking

Eric Crabie

Office: Luxembourg/Luxembourg

With BearingPoint since: 2018

Areas of responsibility: Asset and wealth management

Education: Master's in business administration

Grégory Crenn

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2005

Areas of responsibility: Financial services with focus on insurance business, operations and IT transformations

Education: Master's in management

Florian Goetz

Office: Hamburg/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2011

Areas of responsibility: Production industries, automotive, finance and regulatory

Education: Master's in business administration

Yaël Gozlan

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2002

Areas of responsibility: Financial services with focus on finance, risk and compliance

Education: Master's in management

Thomas Heiss

Office: Berlin/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2007

Areas of responsibility: Commercial industries, communication, media and entertainment, digital and strategy

Education: Master's in international business and management

Jan Henderyckx

Office: Brussels/Belgium

With BearingPoint since: 2018

Areas of responsibility: Financial services, technology

Education: Master's in information technology

Tomi Hietanen

Office: Helsinki/Finland

With BearingPoint since: 2008

Areas of responsibility: Cross industry, technology, finance and regulatory

Education: Master's in economics

Vincent Jeunet

Office: Geneva/Switzerland

With BearingPoint since: 2019

Areas of responsibility: Financial services with focus on wealth management and investment banking, finance and risk

Education: Master's in management

Erik Lohne

Office: Oslo/Norway

With BearingPoint since: 2004

Areas of responsibility: Cross industry with a special focus on data and analytics

Education: Master's in science

Olivier Morbé

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2018

Areas of responsibility: Financial services with focus on banking and capital markets, digital and strategy

Education: Master's in engineering

Emile Naus

Office: London/UK

With BearingPoint since: 2014

Areas of responsibility: Cross industry, operations

Education: Master's in logistics management

Gilles Peigné

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2015

Areas of responsibility: Cross industry, commercial industries, technology

Education: Bachelor's in management

Julia von Spreckelsen

Office: Frankfurt/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2008

Areas of responsibility: Financial services with focus on banking, technology

Education: Master's in business information systems

Herwig Temmerman

Office: Luxembourg/Luxembourg

With BearingPoint since: 2019

Areas of responsibility: Financial services with focus on asset servicing and transaction banking

Education: Bachelor's in economics, Bachelor's in philosophy

Evgenia Tropina

Office: Moscow/Russia

With BearingPoint since: 2002

Areas of responsibility: Cross industry, operations with focus on supply chain management processes and IT strategy

Education: Master's in engineering and economics

Paolo Uggetti

Office: Turin/Italy

With BearingPoint since: 2017

Areas of responsibility: Production industries, automotive, operations

Education: Bachelor's in business administration

