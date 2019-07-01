The management and technology consultancy continues to strengthen its position as an independent, client-focused, European firm
Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced today that it has promoted 17 new Partners across Europe. Ten Partners have been internally promoted and seven further Partners joined BearingPoint in the course of the last twelve months. The promotions show the firm's ongoing success and growth and the commitment it has to clients.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005083/en/
The new BearingPoint Partners at a glance. (Photo: Business Wire)
Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner at BearingPoint, said: "It is a real pleasure welcoming 17 new Partners to our Partner-led firm. Each of our new Partners has significant experience in strategic areas and a strong track record of delivering what our clients need. They will be a part of our continued growth and success and ensure that BearingPoint remains true to its values and principles."
The new Partners at a glance:
Stephane Bellac
Office: Geneva/Switzerland
With BearingPoint since: 2019
Areas of responsibility: Financial services with focus on private banking, core banking systems implementation, compliance and regulation
Education: Master's in finance and banking
Eric Crabie
Office: Luxembourg/Luxembourg
With BearingPoint since: 2018
Areas of responsibility: Asset and wealth management
Education: Master's in business administration
Grégory Crenn
Office: Paris/France
With BearingPoint since: 2005
Areas of responsibility: Financial services with focus on insurance business, operations and IT transformations
Education: Master's in management
Florian Goetz
Office: Hamburg/Germany
With BearingPoint since: 2011
Areas of responsibility: Production industries, automotive, finance and regulatory
Education: Master's in business administration
Yaël Gozlan
Office: Paris/France
With BearingPoint since: 2002
Areas of responsibility: Financial services with focus on finance, risk and compliance
Education: Master's in management
Thomas Heiss
Office: Berlin/Germany
With BearingPoint since: 2007
Areas of responsibility: Commercial industries, communication, media and entertainment, digital and strategy
Education: Master's in international business and management
Jan Henderyckx
Office: Brussels/Belgium
With BearingPoint since: 2018
Areas of responsibility: Financial services, technology
Education: Master's in information technology
Tomi Hietanen
Office: Helsinki/Finland
With BearingPoint since: 2008
Areas of responsibility: Cross industry, technology, finance and regulatory
Education: Master's in economics
Vincent Jeunet
Office: Geneva/Switzerland
With BearingPoint since: 2019
Areas of responsibility: Financial services with focus on wealth management and investment banking, finance and risk
Education: Master's in management
Erik Lohne
Office: Oslo/Norway
With BearingPoint since: 2004
Areas of responsibility: Cross industry with a special focus on data and analytics
Education: Master's in science
Olivier Morbé
Office: Paris/France
With BearingPoint since: 2018
Areas of responsibility: Financial services with focus on banking and capital markets, digital and strategy
Education: Master's in engineering
Emile Naus
Office: London/UK
With BearingPoint since: 2014
Areas of responsibility: Cross industry, operations
Education: Master's in logistics management
Gilles Peigné
Office: Paris/France
With BearingPoint since: 2015
Areas of responsibility: Cross industry, commercial industries, technology
Education: Bachelor's in management
Julia von Spreckelsen
Office: Frankfurt/Germany
With BearingPoint since: 2008
Areas of responsibility: Financial services with focus on banking, technology
Education: Master's in business information systems
Herwig Temmerman
Office: Luxembourg/Luxembourg
With BearingPoint since: 2019
Areas of responsibility: Financial services with focus on asset servicing and transaction banking
Education: Bachelor's in economics, Bachelor's in philosophy
Evgenia Tropina
Office: Moscow/Russia
With BearingPoint since: 2002
Areas of responsibility: Cross industry, operations with focus on supply chain management processes and IT strategy
Education: Master's in engineering and economics
Paolo Uggetti
Office: Turin/Italy
With BearingPoint since: 2017
Areas of responsibility: Production industries, automotive, operations
Education: Bachelor's in business administration
High resolution pictures of the new Partners are available on request.
About BearingPoint
BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in four units: Consulting, Solutions, Business Services, and Ventures. Consulting covers the advisory business; Solutions provides the tools for successful digital transformation, advanced analytics and regulatory requirements; Business Services provides managed services beyond SaaS; Ventures drives the financing and development of start-ups. BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.
For more information, please visit:
Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com
Annual Report: https://www.bearingpoint.com/en/about-us/annual-report/
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint
Twitter: @BearingPoint
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005083/en/
Contacts:
Press contact
Alexander Bock
Global Manager Communications
Tel.: +49 89 540338029
Email: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com