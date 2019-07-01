

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Final PMI results from Italy and France are due at 3.45 am ET and 3.50 am ET Monday, respectively. At 3.55 am ET, final PMI and unemployment from Germany are due. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes Eurozone factory PMI.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 122.76 against the yen, 1.1327 against the greenback, 0.8940 against the pound and 1.1138 against the franc as of 3:40 am ET.



