Montag, 01.07.2019

WKN: A2DTBE ISIN: FR0013258589 
ANTALIS: Number of shares and voting rights as at 30 June 2019

ANTALIS

Euronext Paris

C Segment

ISIN Code: FR0013258589

Ticker symbol: ANTA

30 June 201912 June 2017
Total number of shares71,000,00071,000,000
Total number of theoretical voting rights125,511,89871,000,000
Total number of voting rights exercisable at General Meetings*125,001,30871,000,000

*without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights

A double voting right is granted to each share that has been continuously held in registered form by the same shareholder for a minimum period of two years.

NB: Pursuant to Antalis articles of association, in addition to the regulatory requirements concerning the statutory disclosure thresholds in force, any individual or legal entity that comes to hold, directly or indirectly, via one or more legal entities that it controls within the meaning of Article L. 233?3 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital of the company is required to disclose to the company by registered letter, with return receipt requested, the total number of shares owned. Said disclosure formalities must be carried out within five trading days of the date the threshold is crossed and must be repeated each time a shareholder's interest is crossed, both upwards or downwards, even if the thresholds crossed are higher or lower than those provided for by law.

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
