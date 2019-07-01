The energy services firm will use software from California's AutoGrid to develop a VPP which will draw on PV generation, energy storage and demand response technology. ENERES wants businesses to come on board and burnish their renewables credentials.Tokyo-based energy services firm ENERES is building a Japanese virtual power plant (VPP) alongside AutoGrid, of California. The project will incorporate more than 10,000 assets including storage in 2021 "with rapid scaling in subsequent years," according to AutoGrid. ENERES said the project would be an "open platform to support a decentralized energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...