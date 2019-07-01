IST Networks Partners With UiPath to Deliver Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Solutions in the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IST Networks has partnered with UiPath, the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market leader to provide RPA services in the Middle East and enable IST clients to automate key business processes across their organizations.

IST has been delivering exceptional customer experience (CX) technology solutions since 2002. Having carefully selected the best CX technologies in the marketplace to empower their customers, IST sees its partnership with UiPath as the perfect fit to its CX Technology stack. Contact center agents, for instance, are well placed to reap the benefits of automatization, as they handle numerous repetitive and tedious processes that can be automated using RPA . Moreover, jumping between various applications shifts focus away from the customer, lowering agent productivity, and potentially endangering data accuracy. That is why, by using the UiPath RPA platform, agents are freed from mind-numbing tasks, increase their overall efficiency and focus on developing their customer-centric skills.

UiPath is leading the "Automation First" era - championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company's enterprise RPA platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.

IST promotes the benefits of using the UiPath RPA platform beyond the contact center, specifically within finance, accounting and human resources departments and generally in any department where there are tasks that can be automated, saving organizations costs whilst increasing efficiency. Tasks eligible for automation include accounts payable, accounts receivable within the finance departments, and, in HR departments, new staff onboarding, recruitment and employee file management. Overall, all organizations from all sectors will immensely benefit from automating such processes.

"As one of the leading focused Contact Center & Customer Experience technology system integrator within the Middle East, we are excited about our new partnership with UiPath. Excited about the opportunities it would bring to our existing customers and enabling them to optimize their operations, cut costs, and focus on their business. Excited for the new opportunities it brings to IST. At IST, we are well known to be a leader in the market, when it comes to introducing new next-gen innovative CX technologies to the market. We believe that RPA and UiPath, is one of those technologies of the future," Mohamed Fahmy, IST Networks CEO, said.

Jan Ursi, VP of Partnerships EMEA at UiPath, said: "We are happy to count another trustworthy partner in IST Networks and together drive further RPA adoption across private and public sector organizations in the Middle East. We look forward to joining forces and empowering customers to increase business efficiency and boost employee satisfaction by using the UiPath RPA platform."

With this recent partnership with UiPath, IST Networks continues to build its fast-growing solution portfolio of customer experience technology.

ABOUT IST Networks

IST is an Award Winning Customer Experience (CX) Systems Integrator dedicated to delivering localized CX Solutions to all verticals within the Middle East and Turkey. IST employs over 250 personnel, across six countries, making IST the largest dedicated CX Solution provider in the region.

IST's portfolio of products and services include: Contact Center (Cloud, Hybrid or on-Prem), Customer Engagement Systems (Cloud or on-Prem), Contact Center Agent Desktops, Speech and Language (Arabic and English), Mobile Transactional Security, Digital Signage, Workforce Management, Workload Distribution, Customer Journey Analytics, Robotics Process Automation, Enterprise Mobile Apps, Customer Feedback Management and many more.

IST has received many industry awards by leading experts in a number of key areas: Innovation and R&D, Service Delivery, Project Implementation and Customer Satisfaction.