NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 /On July 1st - As Canada Day is being celebrated across Canada, "CADT" was officially launched. Positioned as a first of its kind global stable coin anchored to the Canadian dollar, the CADT stable coin is expected to be widely used both in Canada and on a global scale, by individuals and businesses alike.

Similar to the recently announced digital currency "Libra" created by Facebook, the network underpinning CADT will be maintained by the BVC Network, which is an open and collaborative financial service ecology. Consumers, developers and businesses can use the BVC Network to build products that can be applied in different payment scenarios (e.g. retail e-commerce, public services, cross-border trade and cross-border payments), providing such users the ability to add value in ways previously unattainable.

CADT was developed by Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. ("BVCI") (www.bvcadt.com), a Canadian company incorporated pursuant to the laws of Ontario. BVCI specializes in blockchain research and development. BVCI has independently developed a public, decentralized blockchain (BVC Chain) that combines Ripple and Ethereum blockchains. BVCI has also developed BVC Pay, a mobile application which also functions as a digital asset wallet, blockchain explorer, OTC Trading and decentralized exchange platform. Through BVC Pay, users can purchase one CADT with one CAD then transfer CADT into their digital wallet. Users can also transfer their CADT from their own digital wallet to the BVC wallet in exchange for an equivalent amount of CAD. BVC Pay is currently available on Apple Store and other platforms.

In two weeks, DLT Payment, a company related to BVCI, is expected to issue a stable coin, CSGD, which is anchored to the Singapore dollar.

Email: service@bvcadt.com

CADTView source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550492/Canadian-Stable-Coin-CADT-helps-launch-Canada-into-a-new-era-of-digital-global-finance