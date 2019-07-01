Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Size Worth $3.19 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global acute repetitive seizures market size is expected to reach USD 3.19 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The report also states that the market will expand at a strong CAGR of 47.8% during the forecast period. Rise in the number of initiatives to increase the awareness about epilepsy is the major factor driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Global acute repetitive seizures market size was estimated at USD 140.5 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 47.8% over the forecast period

Diastat rectal gel was the dominant product segment in 2017 due to efficacy of the route of administration and affordability of the product

USL-261 is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. USL-21 has an edge over the other drugs owing to its superior clinical profile and positive phase III results

North America held the largest share in 2017 due to factors, such as growing initiatives for raising awareness about epilepsy and seizures

Germany is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the next decade owing to technological advancements in scientific, clinical, and medical fields

Some of the key companies in the market are UCB S.A.; Neurelis, Inc.; and Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Inc. These companies are likely to dominate the market and gain maximum share over the forecast period

Read 87 page research report with TOC on "Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (USL-261, NRL-1, AZ-002, Diastat Rectal Gel), By Region (U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/acute-repetitive-seizures-market

The market is currently led by generic drugs which mainly include oral benzodiazepines (diazepam and lorazepam). Rectal diazepam is the only approved drug for use in U.S. and buccal midazolam in European Union. Other drugs, such as diazepam (oral and intramuscular), midazolam (buccal, intranasal, intramuscular), lorazepam (oral, intranasal, sublingual), and progesterone are majorly used off label. The market is expected to be consolidated with few major companies and high market share.

Furthermore, in an attempt to curb healthcare expenditure, governments are making continuous efforts to reduce hospital stays and on-site treatment costs via outpatient care models, such as clinic and home healthcare. Emerging economies like India and China, are increasingly implementing such healthcare reform, which is expected to propel the growth of acute repetitive seizures market.

There are several routes of drug administration; out of which, nasal route is the most preferred over others, such as buccal, rectal, and parenteral. The buccal route is preferred by caregivers and parents for children suffering from pediatric seizures since medication can be administered even outside the hospital.

Grand View Research has segmented the global acute repetitive seizures market on the basis of product and region:

Acute Repetitive Seizures Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2025)

USL-261



Neurelis-1



AZ-002



Diastat Rectal Gel



Others

Acute Repetitive Seizures Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Rest of World

Find more research reports on Pharmaceuticals Industry, by Grand View Research:

Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy And Fracture Healing Market - the global anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR owing to efficiency of driving factors and increasing benefits of anti-osteoporosis therapies over other osteoporosis therapies

the global anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR owing to efficiency of driving factors and increasing benefits of anti-osteoporosis therapies over other osteoporosis therapies Aquaculture Therapeutics Market - Advances in aquaculture therapeutics and growing demand for the more effective aquaculture therapeutic drugs are the factors expected to drive the growth of aquaculture therapeutics market.

Advances in aquaculture therapeutics and growing demand for the more effective aquaculture therapeutic drugs are the factors expected to drive the growth of aquaculture therapeutics market. Avian (Bird) Flu Treatment Market - Avian influenza (AI), can be commonly known as bird flu. It is an infectious viral disease of birds. It is generally found in ducks and geese which live in open rivers.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg