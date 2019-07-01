The increasing electric architecture in modern aircraft will majorly drive the expansion of the commercial aircraft emergency generators market, high demand for new generation aircraft, and consolidation in the aerospace supply chain. This industry research report presents a competitive analysis of the market by application (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft) and by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global commercial aircraft emergency generators market is highly competitive with major vendors such as ATGI Advanced Technologies Group, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Honeywell International Inc., Safran, and UNITED TECHNOLOGIES competing based on product or service offerings.

"To gain higher market shares, companies as a key strategy are involved in acquisitions and partnerships along with effective product launches. Leading corporations are aggressively pursuing to enhance their capabilities to gain a competitive edge through joint ventures, MoUs, and agreements or acquisitions," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five commercial aircraft emergency generators vendors

ATGI Advanced Technologies Group

The ATGI Advanced Technologies Group operates in four segments Ram Air Turbines, Non-Contacting Seals, Airborne Pod Systems and Optical Sensors. The company designs and manufactures powerful Ram Air Turbines for applications such as electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and emergency power generation systems for the military and commercial aviation industries. Under the Ram Air Turbine segment, the company designs and manufactures powerful ducted RATs for applications such as commercial aircraft.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

The company operates in eight segments, Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital. The company designs and manufactures Emergency RAT Generators for OEMs as part of its Electrical Power solutions. GENERAL ELECTRIC has delivered more than 1,100 RAT for the Boeing 777.

Honeywell International Inc.

The company runs its operations through four segments, Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company designs and manufactures ram air turbines for the aerospace industry as part of its emergency power systems offering under aircraft power generation solutions.

Safran

The company runs through five segments, Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment Defense, AeroSystems, and Aircraft Interiors. Safran Electrical Power provides alternate generation equipment and systems such as RAT Systems for aircraft.

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES

United Technologies operates its functions through four segments Otis, Carrier, Pratt Whitney, and Collins Aerospace Systems. Through its business segment, Collins Aerospace, UNITED TECHNOLOGIES designs and manufactures hydraulic, electric, and hybrid RATs.

