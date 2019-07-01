SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / On June 28th, Ricky Ng, the founder and CEO of Bitsdaq Exchange, attended the Forerunner Forum in Shanghai where he officially announced the Bitsdaq Fantastar Program and Bitsdaq's investment into the Majorana Incubator(M Incubator). He also revealed the next seven projects that will be listed on the exchange in the future. These exciting announcements come while the Loyalty Rewards Carnival and other promotional programs, such as the BXBC-BQQQ token swap and trading contest, are in full swing.

At the beginning of his announcement, Ricky presented the concept of "mutual benefits between an exchange and it's listed projects." He also added that an exchange should provide a platform for legitimate projects which provide value to the exchange and the project. He then transitioned to a discussion with various experts and scholars on connecting the upstream and downstream players in the ecosystem.

Moving on from this topic, Ricky Ng admitted that some of the exchanges in the ecosystem do not see the long-term benefits of an exchange. He says, "The rapid growth of the platform requires the support of users. So, tricks do not suffice, and only sincere giveback will build a loyal group of supporters which will lead to a healthy and progressive development."

By building a healthy community, Bitsdaq's goal is to be the gateway to high-quality projects for investors and upstream players through Bitsdaq's Fantastar Program which will enable all of it's participants to benefit from the model and create a sustainable and mutually beneficial ecosystem. By joining this program these projects receive these benefits:

1) Full global marketing strategy

2) Bitsdaq's internal traffic support

3) Guidance on cooperation with industry partners and development

4) Cooperation opportunities among the ecosystem's participants

5) Responses in 7 days after Bitsdaq doing the first review

Obviously, through these benefits, projects that will be listed will have a strong relationship with Bitsdaq. At this time, Bitsdaq Launchpad has hundreds of applications, Bitsdaq is committed to select projects according to the strictest standards through legal compliance and quality.

While Bitsdaq was marketing themselves as a reliable exchange alternative to the hundreds of blockchain startups, the Bitsdaq Loyalty Program Carnival and the multiple other reward programs were ongoing to build the retail investor following. The team used incentives such as airdrops(BXBC-BQQQ), competitions, and referral programs which worked tremendously. In a short period of time, the exchange accumulated 2 million users, and the telegram communities gained nearly 150,000 members. Ricky NG comments, "The Bitsdaq Loyalty Program Carnival and the Bitsdaq Fantastar Program are the embodiment of the company's strategy. Bitsdaq Loyalty Program Carnival aims to give back to Bitsdaq's loyal users, and the Bitsdaq Fantastar Program is designed to serve quality projects." Over time, Bitsdaq plans to grow to become one of the top exchanges in genuine volume. With the early success, Bitsdaq has created the foundations of an exchange that has the potential to be considered one of the premium platforms.

