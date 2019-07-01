Augmentum Fintech Plc - Result of Meeting

This announcement does not constitute, and may not be construed as, an offer to sell or an invitation or recommendation to purchase, sell or subscribe for any securities or investments of any description, or a recommendation regarding the issue or the provision of investment advice by any party.

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

1 July 2019

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the 'Company')



Result of General Meeting

Following the General Meeting of the Company held at 9 a.m. today, the Board is pleased to announce that both of the resolutions put to Shareholders were passed.

The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Ordinary Resolution 1. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company. 48,959,022 99.92 38,869 0.08 48,997,891 37,356 Special Resolution 2. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities. 46,038,522 93.96 2,961,369 6.04 48,999,891 35,356

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

At the date and time of the General Meeting the total number of Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue was 94,000,000 and this was the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.augmentum.vc

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of General Meeting contained in the Circular dated 5 June 2019, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism and can be located at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.augmentum.vc.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and Listing Rule 9.6.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Circular.

Notes to Editors

Augmentum Fintech plc is one of Europe's leading venture capital investors focusing exclusively on the fintech sector. Augmentum Fintech invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the banking, insurance, asset management and wider financial services sectors. Augmentum Fintech is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines.