InterestSpring LLC: JUICE, a Digital Marketing Agency Based in New York City, Joins Facebook's New Marketing Partner Program

JUICE is One of the first Marketing Agencies to Become Part of the Innovative New Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / The founders of JUICE, New York City's fastest-growing digital marketing agency, are pleased to announce that they are one of the first agencies to become part of Facebook's new Marketing Partner Program.

As a company spokesperson noted, JUICE has already been named as a Facebook Preferred Partner and has been recognized for allocating over 98 percent of client spending towards direct response objectives that are optimized to drive meaningful business outcomes for their clients.

From managing campaigns at scale and reaching new clients to improving marketing campaigns, Facebook Marketing Partners allows companies like JUICE to supercharge their marketing on Facebook as well as other places. As the spokesperson noted, Facebook only selects a small number of companies that meet exceptionally high standards for performance and ability to earn the Facebook Marketing Partner badge.

The fact that JUICE is part of such an innovative new Facebook program and has already been named as a Facebook Preferred Partner will not surprise the many satisfied clients who work with the digital marketing agency.

Since the day JUICE opened for business, the company has earned a well-deserved reputation for their outstanding and effective marketing services that involve working individually with every client.

"We'll know your business like the backs of our hands," the spokesperson noted, adding that the only way the team from JUICE can ensure that they help their clients grow their customer base is by knowing their companies from the inside out.

"We're not looking for just numbers, but sales, repeat customers and driving retention from day one."

For instance, the team at JUICE sits down with every new client to learn more about the company, and then work together to create a tangible and effective plan that will help the client achieve his or her goals. JUICE will then take that plan and work on it continually until the desired results are achieved.

About JUICE:

JUICE is a performance-focused digital marketing agency offering strategy, growth, marketing, and technology services. Their strict focus on maximizing ROI has helped their clients achieve enormous revenue-driving success across user acquisition, e-commerce, and lead generation campaigns. For more information, please visit https://www.thinkjuice.com.

JUICE

11 Harrison St., 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10013

Contact:

Alison Park

hello@thinkjuice.com

(212) 688-3683

