Montag, 01.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

WKN: 868366 ISIN: GB0006650450 
Aktie:
01.07.2019 | 12:10
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

London, July 1

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 1 July 2019

Name of applicant:Oxford Instruments plc
Period of return:From:1 January 2019To:30 June 2019
Name of scheme:ESO Scheme (A3274711995)Performance Share Plan (PSP)
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:493,908Nil
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil150,000
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):NilNil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:493,908150,000

Name of contact:Susan Johnson-Brett
Telephone number of contact:01865 393324

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State


