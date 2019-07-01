According to Technavio Research Report Web Hosting Services Market by service (shared hosting, dedicated hosting, VPS hosting, and website builder), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) is witnessed to grow USD 72.79 billion, at a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to 2023."

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global web hosting services market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global web hosting services market: Implementation of AI in web hosting

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being adopted in web hosting services as it improves the overall website experience. Adoption of AI in web hosting also protects websites and the available customer information against cyber-attacks. Furthermore, organizations require considerable investment and labor to ensure that the web page is functioning optimally. AI can perform self-scan, diagnose, and self-repairs, which reduces labor-intensive tasks, such as website analysis and data processing. Such benefits of AI will increase its adoption in web hosting, thereby, fueling the growth of the web hosting services market.

"Apart from the implementation of AI in web hosting, factors such as the growing adoption of green web hosting, growth of e-commerce market, and the rise in adoption of email hosting services will have a significant impact on the growth of the web hosting services market size during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global web hosting services market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global web hosting services market by service (shared hosting, dedicated hosting, VPS hosting, and website builder), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the web hosting services market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, respectively. The expansion of the web hosting services market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), increase in Internet penetration, and the rise in data traffic and e-commerce websites. The adoption of web hosting services enhances data security, increases server time, improving the site, and email performance.

Global web hosting services market: Growing adoption of cloud computing services

Several companies across the world are migrating their business operations from on-premise to cloud as it helps in increasing efficiency and reducing operational costs. As a result, various enterprises across industries, including BFSI, IT and telecom, education, energy and utility, and retail are increasingly hosting their websites on the cloud as part of their cloud migration. This is increasing the adoption of web hosting services enables simplified administration, remote access and maintenance, and data security. Therefore, the growing adoption of cloud computing services will fuel the growth of the web hosting services market during the next five years.

Few Major Vendors in the Web Hosting Services Market are:

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

GoDaddy Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corp.

