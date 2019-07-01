Bei den Handelsvolumina, siehe HIER, hat die Post den grössten Anstieg: +22 Prozent vs. Vorjahr, knapp dahinter Verbund mit +20 Prozent und S Immo mit +16 Prozent. Alle anderen Werte haben schwächere Volumina als im Vorjahr verzeichnet, wenngleich viele nur knapp. Signifikant sind die Rückgänge bei AT&S (-58 Prozent), FACC (-52 Prozent) und Do&Co (-42 Prozent).Österreichische Post ( Akt. Indikation: 30,05 /30,15, 1,86%)AT&S ( Akt. Indikation: 16,19 /16,29, 2,00%)FACC ( Akt. Indikation: 12,25 /12,44, 0,04%)DO&CO ( Akt. Indikation: 86,58 /87,58, 2,68%)(Der Input von Christian Drastil für den http://www.boerse-social.com/gabb vom 01.07.)Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...