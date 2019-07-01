China-Russia-Mongolia Trade Fair Unveils in Hailar

HAILAR, China, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th China-Russia-Mongolia Economic and Trade Fair in conjunction with a commercial products exhibition opened in Hailar, Hulunbuir on June 29.

The event marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, as well as China and Mongolia. Highlighting the development of the Belt and Road Initiative and seeking opportunities in Hulunbuir, the exhibition gathered a wide range of featured products from 645 exhibitors from the three countries as well as 25 Belt and Road countries and regions. Exhibitors from Japan and Republic of Korea also attended the event for the first time.

Senior officials including the president of the parliament of the Dornod Province in Mongolia, the labor union chairman of the Republic of Buryatia, deputy director of Inner Mongolia's commercial bureau as well as exhibitor representatives attended the opening ceremony.

The fair has been held for 15 years, with its scale and level rising continuously. It has become a famous brand for the Hailar-Chita-Choibalsan sub-regional economic and trade cooperation, which has effectively promoted the trade and cultural exchanges in the neighboring regions of the three countries, strengthening the construction of the China-Russia-Mongolia cooperation pilot zone and facilitating the region's deep integration into the Belt and Road Initiative development, according to Jiang Hong, Hulunbuir's mayor.

Hulunbeier prioritizes ecological and green development, and is committed to seeking steady high-quality development. The city will expand opening-up, seek cooperation and mutual benefits, and strive to pursue wider cooperation among the three countries, she added.

"The 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, as well as China and Mongolia will be a new historical starting point for future cooperation. With this exhibition as a platform, I hope friends from all walks of life at home and abroad will further share the development opportunities of Hulunbeier by enhancing exchanges and cooperation," Jiang said.

Designed to be an international, professional and market-oriented event, the fair includes a wide range of activities including commodity exhibitions, economic and trade negotiations, project promotion, conference forums and cultural exchanges.

The event provides an international platform for exchanges, trade and economic negotiations for exhibitors from the three neighbouring countries and the Belt and Road region, and facilitate the construction of the China-Russia-Mongolia cooperation pilot zone. Cooperation between Hulunbeier and the neighboring regions of Russia and Mongolia are enhanced, boosting the high-quality development of the regional economy.