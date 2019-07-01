

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices jumped more than 2 percent on Monday after Iran joined top producers Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia in endorsing a policy aimed at preventing prices from sliding amid soaring production from the United States.



Benchmark Brent crude for September delivery jumped as much as 2.6 percent to $66.45 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures for August delivery were up 2.65 percent at $60.01 a barrel.



Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told reporters on Monday that he would support prolonging output cuts by six to nine months.



'I have no problem with a production cut... It's going to be an easy meeting as my stance is very clear,' Zanganeh told reporters upon arriving in Vienna ahead of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to decide over an output-cut extension.



The oil cartel and its allies are meeting today and tomorrow to discuss supply cuts.



Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he had struck a deal with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to extend existing output cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) by six to nine months.



Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the deal would most likely be extended by nine months and no deeper reductions were needed.



Oil prices are also benefiting from easing of U.S.-China trade tensions after the U.S. and China agreed to restart trade talks and decided to not impose additional tariffs on each other's products.



The United States agreed to put off additional tariffs on Chinese goods indefinitely while removing some curbs on Huawei Technologies Co. buying high-tech equipment from the U.S.



In response, China agreed to make unspecified new purchases of U.S. farm products and return to the negotiating table.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX