The emergence of targeted therapies for the treatment of bone cancer is expected to drive market growth. Currently, targeted therapies such as PD-1, PD-L1, and SRC family kinase inhibitors are being approved for the treatment of various types of bone cancers. Companies are also developing therapies which would target the mutated genes and suppress the multiplication of cancer cells in bones. Such factors will encourage patients to prefer bone cancer treatment using targeted therapies. This industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by indication (osteosarcoma, Ewing's sarcoma, chondrosarcoma, others) and by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global bone cancer drugs market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Amgen, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck Co. Inc., and Pfizer Inc. competing based on price, quality, product/service offering, and market presence.

"The rising prevalence of osteosarcoma in younger patients will increase the need for bone cancer drugs and targeted therapies for its treatment. Moreover, the expected approval of novel bone cancer drugs currently in the late stages of their clinical trial will further drive the adoption of bone cancer drugs for osteosarcoma treatment. Thus, such factors are expected to drive the global bone cancer drugs market during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio

Top five bone cancer drugs market vendors

Amgen

The company operates in only the Human Therapeutics segment. This segment focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of various indications. Its offerings include XGEVA, which is a prescription medicine approved for the treatment of metastases bone cancer.

Bayer AG

The company runs its operations through four segments, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health. Its offerings include VITRAKVI, which is an NTRK inhibitor that is approved for various types of cancers, including bone cancer, caused by a mutation in the NTRK gene.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

The company runs its operations through only one segment, BioPharmaceuticals, which is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. The company's offerings include OPDIVO, PLATINOL, VePesid, and SPRYCEL.

Merck Co., Inc.

The company has three segments, Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Others. Its offerings include KEYTRUDA, which is a PD-1 inhibitor being studied in Phase II of clinical trials for the treatment of osteosarcoma and various other bone cancers.

Pfizer Inc.

The company runs its operations through two segments, Innovative Health, and Essential Health. Its key offerings include Toposar, ADRIAMYCIN, BAVENCIO, and Oncovin, which comes under the Innovative health segment.

