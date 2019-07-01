At the request of ProstaLund AB (publ), 556745-3245, ProstaLund AB (publ)'s shares will be traded on First North as from July 5, 2019. Short name: PLUN --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 13,698,052 --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0002372318 --------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 175772 --------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 --------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556745-3245 --------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK --------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on 040 - 200 250.