

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies (LHX) said Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies successfully completed their merger transaction on June 29. As a result of the merger, Harris common shares will now trade under the symbol, LHX. L3 Technologies shares stopped trading on June 28. The all stock merger of equals was announced in October 2018.



L3Harris also announced the appointment of Jesus 'Jay' Malave, Jr. as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 29, 2019. He joins L3Harris from United Technologies Corp. William Brown will serve as Chairman and CEO, L3Harris.



