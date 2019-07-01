Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 28-June-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 659.67p

INCLUDING current year revenue 669.04p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 649.86p

INCLUDING current year revenue 659.23p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 28-June-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 533.75p

INCLUDING current year revenue 538.79p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 28-June-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.25p

INCLUDING current year revenue 356.57p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 345.89p

INCLUDING current year revenue 351.21p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)

As at close of business on 28-June-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 312.65p

INCLUDING current year revenue 317.13p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 28-June-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1841.04p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1856.21p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1797.27p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1812.44p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 28-June-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 315.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue 321.81p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 28-June-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 206.38p

INCLUDING current year revenue 207.89p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 28-June-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 172.76p

INCLUDING current year revenue 172.91p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 28-June-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 104.36p

INCLUDING current year revenue 105.01p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 28-June-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 143.46p

INCLUDING current year revenue 143.87p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596