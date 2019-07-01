sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Board Committee Changes

PR Newswire

London, July 1

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces the following changes to the membership of the Board Committees:

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Ann Godbehere, a Non-executive director, has been appointed Chair of the Audit Committee with effect from July 1, 2019. Ann succeeds Euleen Goh in this role following confirmation from Euleen that she will stand down from this committee, on June 30, having served as a Committee member since September 2014, and Chair of this committee since January 2016.

NOMINATION AND SUCESSION COMMITTEE

Euleen Goh, a Non-executive Director, has been appointed a member of the Nomination and Succession Committee, with effect July 1, 2019.

Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees will be as follows:

COMMITTEEMEMBERSHIP
AUDIT COMMITTEEAnn Godbehere (Chair)
Roberto Setubal
Gerrit Zalm
CORPORATE AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEESir Nigel Sheinwald (Chair)
Neil Carson
Catherine Hughes
Linda Stuntz
NOMINATION AND SUCCESSION COMMITTEECharles Holliday (Chair)
Euleen Goh
Gerard Kleisterlee
Linda Stuntz
REMUNERATION
COMMITTEE		Gerard Kleisterlee (Chair)
Neil Carson
Catherine Hughes
Sir Nigel Sheinwald
Gerrit Zalm

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

July 1, 2019

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


© 2019 PR Newswire

