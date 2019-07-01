Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 28-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.25p INCLUDING current year revenue 356.57p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 345.89p INCLUDING current year revenue 351.21p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---