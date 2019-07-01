Condor Gold plc: Grant of Cerro Los Cerritos concession

Condor expands the La India Project land package by 29% to 587.7 km2 with the grant of a significant concession, which is expected to host the extension of two north-northwest trending mineralised basement feeder zones that traverse La India Gold District

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / Condor (AIM:CNR; TSX:COG), is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Nicaragua (MEM) has officially notified the Company of the grant to Condor's wholly-owned Nicaraguan subsidiary Condor S.A. a 25 year exploration and mining concession over a 132.1 km2 area to the northwest of La India Project, called the Cerro Los Cerritos concession (see Figure 1 below). The addition of the Cerro Los Cerritos concession expands the La India Project concession package to a total of 587.7 km2.

Mark Child CEO comments:

"I am delighted that the Government of Nicaragua has granted Condor Gold a major exploration and exploitation concession adjacent to the La India Project. This confirms that the country is pro-mining, open for business and supportive of Condor. It follows the grant of the 142.6 km2 Las Crucs concession in December 2018. The 132.1 km2 Cerro Los Cerritos concession expands the La India Project area by 29%. Cerro Los Cerritos was available for grant by the government under a 25 year exploration and exploitation concession. We remain convinced that the La India Project is a major gold district with the potential to host over 5 million ounces ("Moz") of gold.

Condor's geologists have identified two major north-northwest-striking mineralised basement feeder zones traversing the Project, the "La India Corridor", which hosts 90% of Condor's 2.4 Moz gold mineral resource and the "Andrea Los Limones Corridor". Both mineralised basement feeder zones can be projected north-northwest into Cerro Los Cerritos. Numerous geophysics, soil geochemistry and surface rock chips indicate the possibility for further mineralisation along strike."

Background:

The Los Cerritos concession is located on the north western side of the La India Project adjacent to Condor's La Cuchilla concession (see Figure 1 below). Condor geologists identified the Cerro Los Cerritos concession as a greenfield exploration target based on the highly prospective geological setting and continuation of soil geochemistry and geophysics anomalies along strike from Los Rodeos and la Cuchilla concessions to the south west (see Figure 2 below).

Following concession grant by MEM, Condor will immediately apply for the Category III environmental authorization from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources regional office in Estelí, which permits low impact activities such as geological mapping, prospecting and limited trenching and drilling in a designated area.

Meetings with stakeholders will also be planned to explain Condor's activities and to obtain and access permits from landowners prior to proceeding with surface exploration of the concession area. Amongst the initial exploration activities planned are geological mapping, prospecting and regional soil geochemistry surveys. Following the identification of mineral prospects of interest further work such as trenching, geophysical surveys and exploratory drilling could be carried out.

Figure 1. Location of the Los Cerritos concession within the La India Project area.

Figure 2. Location of Los Cerritos concession in respect to the La India and Andrea Corridors (on a background of antimony anomalies - warm colours indicate anomalous values).

Figure 3: Location of la India Project Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve.









About Condor Gold plc:

Condor Gold plc was admitted to AIM in May 2006 and dual listed on the TSX in January 2018. The Company is a gold exploration and development company with a focus on Nicaragua.

In August 2018, the Company announced that the Ministry of the Environment in Nicaragua had granted the Company the Environmental Permit ("EP") for the development, construction and operation of a processing plant with capacity to process up to 2,800 tonnes per day at its wholly-owned La India gold project ("La India Project"). The EP is considered to be the master permit for mining operations in Nicaragua. Condor Gold published a PFS on La India Project in December 2014, as summarised in the Technical Report (as defined below). The PFS details an open pit gold Mineral Reserve in the Probable category of 6.9 Mt at 3.0 g/t gold for 675,000 oz gold, producing 80,000 oz gold per annum for seven years. La India Project contains a Mineral Resource of 9,850Kt at 3.6 g/t gold for 1,140Koz gold in the Indicated category and 8,479Kt at 4.3g/t gold for 1,179Koz gold in the Inferred category. The Indicated Mineral Resource is inclusive of the Mineral Reserve.

