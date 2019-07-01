Digital Experience Agency, Horizontal Integration expands into new Dubai offices as it continues its rapid growth in the Middle East

Horizontal Integration UAE, moves into a large new premise in Dubai Media City on the eve of its first year anniversary, to support its growing client base and workforce.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global Sitecore Platinum Partner, Horizontal Integration Middle East is continuing to go from strength to strength. They launched in the region just over 12 months ago, and in that time, they have seen their workforce significantly grow on the back of some great project wins and an expansion mindset.

A key focus for Horizontal Integration has been developing its propositions around Sitecore (Digital Experience Platform and Commerce), customer experience and delivering on its global reputation of quality. This focus has helped secure several new project wins across Real Estate and Public Sector clients who are looking to deliver better experiences for their customers.

Nasri Nasr, Managing Director UAE, said, "The growth we are seeing is something we have really worked hard for, and the demand for an agency with true global Sitecore experience is what has driven this growth. We are in the middle of a wave of customer experience demand in the middle east and clients want a partner who is known for quality, experience and is really able to deliver… this is something we pride ourselves on."

A key theme for Horizontal Integration has been their desire to support clients by driving competitive advantage. In a digital world, where being different can be difficult, Horizontal Integration believes customer experience needs to be the key focus. You can find Horizontal Integration at numerous Customer Experience conferences discussing CX4CA as a key topic.

Horizontal Integration has over 100 global clients, which include Emaar, DP World, Allianz, BISSEL, Caribou, United Health Group, American Standard and many more.

About Horizontal Integration

About Horizontal Integration: Founded in 2003, Horizontal Integration (HI) helps brands execute on their Customer Experience strategy. They have specialized in Sitecore for 15 years.

We believe modern businesses must seek competitive advantage from their customer experience, and our sole focus for 15 years has been helping businesses use Sitecore to achieve their strategic goals. Horizontal Integration is a global Sitecore Platinum Partner with more than 100 enterprise customers. We have incredible teams of strategists, creatives, UX, Sitecore developers, and Data scientists; all supported by 14 Sitecore MVPs, and 70+ Sitecore certified consultants in 7 locations across the globe.

We are a Microsoft Gold Partner and a Salesforce Marketing Cloud Partner.

